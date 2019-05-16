One of the most talked-about bands on the trad music scene

Hailing from the Highlands, Elephant Sessions exploded onto the indie-folk scene to unparalleled effect with their last album, All We Have Is Now.

The band has since appeared at some of the world’s most notable venues and festivals, and now, thanks to local charity Live Borders, they will be appearing at Volunteer Hall in Galashiels on May 24, where they will be performing tracks from their new album, What Makes You.

The band members, who met on the Newcastle University Folk Degree, have transformed traditional music.

What Makes You, which was released on May 10, sees the frontline of mandolin and fiddle pushing their limits, matching the percussive rhythm of drums, bass and guitar, whilst fusing with electronic dance beats.

This is traditional music turned on its head, a re-invention of expectation; a brand-new sound. Music-lovers in the Borders should not miss this opportunity to see the band live in a local venue.

Opening 2018 as winners of Album of the Year at the BBC Scotland Trad Awards, Elephant Sessions went on to become finalists as Best Group at the BBC Radio 2 Awards.

In May last year, Belhaven Brewery got together with the band to award the first ever Belhaven Bursary for innovation in music.

The bursary amount matches the Mercury Music prize and was awarded in recognition of their unique and outstanding sound. It was accompanied by the band’s own beer, Elephant Sessions Ale, which was launched in May 2018.

In August, the band was shortlisted for Scottish Album of the Year: an award covering every genre of music from indie, blues and rock to pop, folk - and the individual sound that is Elephant Sessions.

The band ended 2018 by picking up the coveted ‘Live Band of the Year’ award at the BBC Scots Trad Awards.

“What Makes You is a musical progression of the journey the band have been on since the last album,” said mandolin player, Alasdair Taylor. “We feel like our sound has matured and we’re playing and writing the music that we really want to be playing.

“Writing and performing the music from this new album has been so much fun so far and we can’t wait to release it for everyone to hear.”

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £12 are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk.