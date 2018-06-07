Young musicians invited to apply for music camps

Scottish Borders Council (SBC) is encouraging young musicians from across the Borders to apply to take part in two upcoming residential music rehearsal weekend opportunities.

Music weekends offer a different experience from school and allow the time to study music in depth and gain valuable experience of practicing with fellow musicians.

There is also the chance to make new friends and take part in a range of enjoyable activities including a music quiz, team building exercise and ceilidh.

The camps are due to take place at the Scottish Outdoor Education’s Broomlee Centre near West Linton starting on September 28 and March 15 2019 and are open to members of the Junior Wind Band, Chamber Orchestra, Guitar Ensemble and Wind Orchestra.

Councillor Euan Jardine, Executive Member for Culture and Sport, said: “These weekends are an extremely popular opportunity for our young musicians to spend time together, learning from each other and their tutors and building on their existing skills and talents.

“Places tend to fill up quite quickly so I would encourage anyone who is interested to make sure they get their application forms in as soon as they can so they don’t miss out.”

Application forms are available from high school music departments or instrumental music teachers and must be returned by Friday, June 22.

To find out more, contact the Instrumental Music Service on 01835 825097 or at: music@scotborders.gov.uk.

Borders Music And Arts Society concerts continue at Mellerstain House on June 21.

Gina McCormack (violin) and Nigel Clayton (piano) perform a selection of works from Mendelssohn, Schumann, Brahms, Saint-Saëns and Clara Schumann in the beautiful Adam music room.

Gina is one of the UK’s foremost violinists, renowned as soloist, chamber musician and with her duo partner, pianist Nigel Clayton, she has toured extensively across the UK and Europe. She also leads the orchestra for all Matthew Bourne’s Ballet Shows.

Concert starts at 7.30pm at Mellerstain House, Gordon. Tickets (£17.50) and more information available at www.bordersmusicandartssociety.co.uk.