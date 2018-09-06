Water-themed programme by Latvian pianist Arta Arnicane

Melrose Music Society’s new season begins with a concert given by the talented Latvian pianist, Arta Arnicane.

Following Melrose Music Society’s annual supper, in Melrose Parish Church Hall on Friday, September 14, Arta will be performing a programme entitled ‘Acqua’ - a selection of water-themed music by Ravel, Liszt, Debussy, Greig, Chopin and others.

Born into a Latvian family with a strong musical background, Arta, now living in Switzerland, studied piano in Latvia, Zurich and Glasgow.

She has won many international competitions.

Having an extensive solo repertoire she is especially devoted to creating thematic and narrative programmes.

In ‘Acqua’, Arta uses music to portray water in ‘its myriad of moods’.

The programme begins with Près de la Mer by Jāzeps Vītols, which evokes a sunny morning on the sea coast.

Ravel’s captivating, but difficult, ‘Jeux d-Eau’ is accompanied by several other water-themed works.

The piece that follows, Barcarole by Jānis Ķepītis, is a miniature jewel of Latvian piano music, ‘barca’ derived from Italian for boat.

Arta returns to Ravel with Une Barque sur l’Océan after which comes Au Bord d’une Source by Liszt.

Romualds Jermaks, Latvian composer of the piece Waterfall of Pērse, once said that the piano is the instrument best suited to creating the illusion of water sounds.

Debussy’s Reflets dans l’Eau and Poissons d’Or, continue the water theme, followed by Luciano Berio’s Wasserklavier and Brooklet, one of the Grieg’s Lyric Pieces.

The most mystical piece in the programme is a prélude by Debussy, La cathédrale engloutie, (The Submerged Cathedral) and the concert concludes with Chopin’s Raindrop Prelude, noted for its repeating A flats♭.

Arta Arnicane has an enviable talent for creating a special concert atmosphere as well as powerful communication with the audience and her quality of winning listeners’ full attention combined with the warmth and intelligence of her programs and interpretations, has won the young pianist a dedicated and growing following.

Arta Arnicane’s ‘Aqua’ starts at 8pm. Tickets £14 at the door.

More information is available at www.melrosemusicsociety.org.uk.