Varied programme of music from soprano and clarinettist

Splendid young duo Calum Robertson and Sally Carr perform for Hawick Music Club on Saturday, March 23.

The duo love to play new music so their repertoire will include new works by American composer Lori Laitman and complementing this are Three Vocalises by Vaughan Williams and The Blacksmith by James MacMillan. Their innovative programming allows them to tailor recitals for individual venues.

Sally has a beautiful soprano voice according to Dr John Kitchen, Edinburgh University Organist and Director of the Edinburgh University Singers, in which she sings. She began singing as a chorister at St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Sally has just completed her BMus at Edinburgh University where she studies with Susan Hamilton.

She is the 2018 winner of the Tovey Recital Competition and also sings with the National Youth Choir of Scotland. Currently Sally is soprano choral scholar at Old St Pauls Episcopal Church.

Calum Robertson is a Live Music Now artist and graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, receiving a Bmus Honours first class degree and a Masters in Performance on Clarinet, having studied with John Cushing.

During those five years he won The Mary D. Adams Prize for Chamber Music, the Classical Concerto Competition and the Governors Woodwind Recital prize. He was also the recipient of the Harriet Cohen Memorial Award.

Calum freelances with many orchestras including the Royal National Orchestra, Scottish Chamber Orchestra, BBC Philharmonic and Scottish National Jazz Orchestra, and has appeared as Guest Principal with City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and Royal Northern Symphonia to name but a few.

Calum has commissioned and premiered many new works including Prey by Claire McCue, Reed Talk by Rory Boyle, Twitch by American composer Tim Miles and most recently Hot Chocolate by American composer, Kyle Berry.

Sally and Calum are already playing to capacity audiences and are firmly set upon sparkling career paths. It may be an idea to see them now before they become more successful!

Calum Robertson and Sally Carr’s concert is at the Heart of Hawick at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 available from www.heartofhawick.co.uk.