Two captivating traditional folk virtuosos are a joy to listen to

String Jam Club welcomes two of Scotland’s most revered multi-instrumentalists on Saturday, November 10.

Mairearad Green (accordion and bagpipes) and Anna Massie (guitar, banjo, fiddle) are currently touring with their latest album, Farran. These two traditional folk virtuosos are truly captivating, providing a highly energetic performance with an instantly warm and friendly stage presence.

Having played alongside each other for over ten years, Mairearad and Anna revel in an intuitive approach to each other’s musical ideas and interpretations with an “almost telepathic communication” on stage, effortlessly showcasing the fruits of duo partnership to the highest level, creating “music more than the sum of just two parts” (The Scotsman).

They both grew up in the Highlands amidst very similar musical backgrounds (most notably, mandolin-playing dads!) and so share an innate understanding of Scottish culture and music. Such are their skills that these two award-winning musicians have been in great demand in different line-ups over many years. Mairearad currently performs with King Creosote and Mike Vass, and Anna with Blazin’ Fiddles and Rant. They have also previously played in a number of well-known bands and artists including The Poozies, Bella Hardy, Kate Rusby, Karine Polwart and in Scotland’s one and only Celtic Big Band, The Unusual Suspects.

Mairearad’s and Anna’s music is a joy to listen to. Swapping and sharing the melody, harmony, chords and rhythms with deceptive fluency, it is easy to see why the Scotsman hailed their “formidable technical prowess” and awarded them a five-star review for their exceptional arrangements, energy and verve.

At the very heart of their music are the live masterful duo sets, the obvious camaraderie between them, their infectious love of collaboration and their intricately arranged music - all executed with symbiotic sympathy. Their music has spirit and casts a net far and wide over the Scottish and Islands music scene. To go Farran in any waters is the place where the fish will bite, and the listeners will come to enjoy the music. This is what has won them their “must-see” reputation.

See Mairearad Green and Anna Massie at the County Hotel, Selkirk on November 10 at 7.30pm. Tickets £13 from 01750 705000 or on the door.