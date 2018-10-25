The wee folk festival that packs a big musical punch

This year’s Denholm Folk Festival held on November 1-4 has a strong Irish theme, with no fewer than three main acts making the journey from across the water.

Headlining the festival is Dallahan, who have been described as a world music festival in one group, and featuring Andrew Waite from Duns on accordion.

Dallahan call on their mixed Irish, Scottish and Hungarian heritage to create a unique and seamless musical montage, drawing in influences from jazz, funk, pop and classical music.

After a welcoming session on Thursday, November 1 in the Auld Cross Keys, Friday’s concert will be opened by Judith Haswell, a popular singer from North Yorkshire where she built up a good reputation as a singer/songwriter - taking her influences from the likes of Joan Baez and Joni Mitchell.

She will be followed by guitar maestro Maurice Dickson from Lisburn, Northern Ireland who will be playing contemporary folk, Irish folk, blues and his own material.

Maurice Dickson will be delivering a guitar workshop on Saturday morning, while throughout the weekend traditional music sessions will be happening in both village pubs.

The evening concert begins with Andy Popplestone, organiser of Stonehaven Folk Club, singing a mixture of traditional and more contemporary songs. followed by legendary Irish singer/songwriter Tommy Sands. Sands is as well known for his humanitarian and peace-keeping work as for his music, which has proved to be so inspirational to so many in his native Northern Ireland and to countless troubled areas throughout the world.

Saturday’s concert is headlined by the Henry Girls, three sisters from Donegal who are multi-instrumentalists famous for their close harmony singing. The trio have found a way to personalise their music and steeped as they are in tradition they successfully nourish the seeds of old with a bright, refreshing approach.

Sunday afternoon finds a huge variety of acts performing free in Denholm Church, and while that is the last event on the official programme the sessions will carry on throughout the evening.

Tickets are available on 07852 129062 or 01450 860758, or from Denholm Post Office. For more information visit www.denholmfolkfest.co.uk.