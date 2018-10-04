Scott’s Selkirk is all set for Saturday, October 6 – on the same weekend as the popular Selkirk Sessions.

This year it also coincides with the monthly Selkirk Farmer’s Market, which started earlier this year in the new Market Place.

Step into the past and relive the days of Scott.

There will be street entertainment, market stalls, the ever popular Meg Dods’ Kitchen and traditional children’s games including Splat the Rat and a coconut shy.

The music and puppets of Crafty Beggars will enliven the High Street while Les Amies d’Ono with Billy Bowler the Performing Goat will provide plenty of animal fun and keep an eye out for George Renton cycling around the town on his penny-farthing.

Matthew Burgess has taken over the role of Town Cryer from his father Bob and he will be accompanied by young drummer boys Hamish and Cameron.

This year there will also be a Scott’s Selkirk shop window treasure hunt – with forms available from the Scott’s Selkirk Shop.

In the Market Place there will be the main stage 2, and a wide selection of Farmer’s Market stalls.

As usual Sir Walter Scott (aka everyone’s favourite John Nichol!) will be presiding over the ever popular court cases - The Tall Tale of the Tushielaw Trout, and (new this year) the Lady Varnishes, in his courtroom.

Music will be provided by Gael Force, Carlenjig, The Bogie Close Stompers, Highline Fiddlers, Bob Liddle and Riddell Fiddles.

There will also be a host of talented buskers in both the Market Place and the High Street to add to the entertainment.

The afternoon rounds off with a grand finale on the High Street stage – don’t miss it!

There will be music and mirth galore in the pubs and bars all around the town as the Selkirk Sessions gets into the swing with workshops, open mic sessions and competitions.

On the Sunday, Bannerfield Buskers will lead a walk through one of the Selkirk Flood Protection Scheme’s art projects, The Spirit of Black Bob Trail. The trail, inspired by the fictional character Black Bob, a dog in the Dandy comic, aims to evoke the world of shepherding.

A busy weekend in store – with something for everyone!