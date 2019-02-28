Scottish duo’s unique blend of music that will touch your soul

Selkirk’s String Jam Club present an exciting double bill of two of Scotland’s finest contemporary singer-songwriters on March 9.

Vagabond Voices, Dean Owens and Yvonne Lyon, create their own unique and entertaining blend of Americana, roots, rock and pop grooves with songs that will touch your soul and take you from Caledonia to the Southern states badlands and back.

Irvine Welsh has described Dean Owens as “Scotland’s most engaging and haunting singer-songwriter”. Dean is a genre jumping artist, with roots in both his home town of Edinburgh and his spiritual home of Nashville, Echoes of both shine through his music – celtic spirit, country soul.

He has toured extensively in the UK and in 2018 undertook his first US tour, including headlining at the legendary Levitt Shell stage in Memphis (where Elvis Presley played his first paid gig).

His latest album release Southern Wind was included in numerous Best of 2018 lists, including Ralph McLean (BBC Radio Ulster) and Country Music People (the only UK album on the list). Described as “one of Scotland’s best” by Whispering Bob Harris and winning four and five star reviews across the board, the title pinnacle won the prestigious ‘UK Song of the Year’ Award at the Americana Music Awards UK 2019.

Yvonne Lyon is a prolific songsmith with eight albums to her name and “an awesome talent” (Maverick 5 star review). One of her biggest fans is BBC Radio Scotland’s regular music presenter Iain Anderson who has said that “listening to Yvonne is a life affirming experience. She is the bees-knees!” Her new album Metanoia has received universal acclaim with 4 and 5 star reviews, reinforcing her reputation for delivering strong material with unforgettable melodies, rich nuance and great vocals. Her music is a bold tapestry of Americana, ambient and folk influences, fused together with intimate ballads and poignant lyrics.

Dean and Yvonne’s mutual admiration of each other’s music has brought them together, creating a very special chemistry and a magic evening of consummate songwriting.

Like their albums, it’s going to be a fabulous five star show of heart shredding songs full of Scottish soul.

Performance starts at 8pm at The County Hotel, Selkirk.

Tickets £14 are available from 01750 705000, www.eventbrite.com or on the door.