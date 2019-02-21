Pre tour gig at Galashiels for one for Scotland’s hottest new bands

Where does a band go after playing to 13,000 people at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro?

Well Edinburgh’s Indigo Velvet have headed out on tour and are bringing their tropical pop/rock sounds to Galashiels before they head out to fulfil international tour dates and festivals slots.

Over the last year the quartet have had a whirlwind of impressive milestones with over a million Spotify plays, television appearances on ITV’s This Morning and recording a BBC introducing session.

The band are Darren Barclay, Jason Tucker, Billy McMahon, Laurie Adam and together they bring listeners a gorgeous indie-pop mosaic of warming harmonies, slinking bass and beautiful washes of guitar.

Indigo Velvet play MacArts, Galashiels on March 1. Tickets from £5 at www.macarts.scot.