Painting gala red and black

Gypsy blues/rockabilly/burlesque band The Urban Voodoo Machine will headline at the MacArts in Galashiels on November 11.

The Urban Voodoo Machine is a collective of shadowy, London-based, ne’er do wells, led by Norwegian born songwriter/frontman Paul-Ronney Angel.

Featuring up to nine musicians at any given time, dressed in black and red, The ‘Machine mash-up guitars, twin drummers, fiddle, trumpet, tuba, banjo, washboard, upright bass, gong, mandolin, accordion, harmonicas, saxophone, sousaphone and even empty bottles and tie racks to create their own unique and infectious sound of bourbon soaked gypsy blues bop’n’stroll. It is this sound that has seen the group invited to play at festivals throughout the UK and abroad including Glastonbury, Download, Sziget, Bestival, Hard Rock Calling and Latitude

Described as one of the best live bands in the country by the editor of Classic Rock Magazine, band leader Paul-Ronney Angel’s story of selling The Big Issue while homeless, to forming the band, and to where they are now, is a great story of perseverance and self-belief.

Their latest album, 15 Shots From The Urban Voodoo Machine, features the legendary Wilko Johnson, Jim Jones + Sammi Yaffa of the New York Dolls (the band that inspired the Sex Pistols). A retrospective of their 15 year career, it features all the single releases along the way. Whether you’re looking for politics, depression or Latin dance 15 Shots... caters for the rascal, the villain, the swindler and the crook.

This year, the band have had plays on Radio 2 + 6Music, had stellar reviews in Classic Rock, Maverick Magazine + Vive Le Rock and were nominated for Best Roots Band at the Vive Le Rock Awards.

The Urban Voodoo Machine is one of the greatest live acts in the country – terrifyingly bizarre, hysterically funny, a riot for the eyes and sensation for the ears, determined to stand up to ‘The Man’ and overcome all negative aspects of Brexit, austerity, fear and the threat to live music venues across the land.

The Urban Voodoo Machine’s highly visual music and cabaret experience can be seen at the MacArts, Galashiels on November 11 at 8pm. Tickets £10 from www.macarts.scot.