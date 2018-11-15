One of folk music’s greatest entertainers rolls into Darnick

Singer/songwriter Pete Coe is the next guest at the Rolling Hills Folk Club, Darnick.

Pete who has for many years been based in Yorkshire, is highly regarded on the folk music scene across the UK and further afield.

He is a multi-instrumentalist and singer of a wide range of folk-based material and famously described as ‘a one man folk industry’. Pete has been immersed in music-making and performance for over 50 years and with his wife Sue received the Gold Badge Award from the English Folk Dance and Song Society in 2016 for outstanding contributions to folk dance, music and song, which include their great work in delivering wheelchair ceilidhs to a wide range of people across the country.

As a very experienced musician and entertainer and a highly skilled teacher Pete is much sought after by schools and festivals for workshops and interactive sessions. He has been part of many groups: the dance band The New Victory Band, the folk group Bandoggs and the politically oriented Red Shift.

He plays a multitude of instruments to accompany his singing, including bouzouki, banjo, dulcimer and melodeon and uses his percussive feet to great effect!

His repertoire is vast and includes material collected over many years on the road, directly from songsters, as well as retrieved and brought back to life from archives through painstaking research. Pete always delivers a truly engaging performance and has enjoyed playing this acoustically excellent venue before.

Pete Coe will be at the Smith Memorial Hall in Darnick on Friday, November 16 at 7.30pm. Tickets £7/£6. Call 07986 644661 for more information.

Colin Prior, acclaimed photographer, naturalist and conservationist, will give an illustrated talk at Eastgate Theatre, Peebles on Wednesday, November 21.

Known for his panoramic images of Scotland’s wild places, Colin Prior has, for the past eight years, been creating a new body of work documenting the habitats of wild birds in an effort to raise awareness of their falling numbers.

In a career spanning thirty-five years, Colin has travelled to over forty countries. His books include The World’s Wild Places and Living Tribes. Colin was recently the subject of two BBC documentaries entitled Mountain Man.

Talk starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets £14 from www.eastgatearts.com.