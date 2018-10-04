Mark Daniels as Michael Bublé in a stunning live tribute show

Volunteer Hall, Galashiels, will play host to Mark Daniels as Ultimate Bublé, in a stunning live tribute show, on Saturday, October 13.

Mark’s charismatic nature, powerful vocals and boyish charm, are all perfectly packaged in true tuxedo style.

A sleek, polished performance with a top coat of class and sophistication, along with Mark’s mesmerising likeness to the modern-day Canadian crooner, the show appeals to fans of traditional big band music and Michael Bublé alike.

In amongst a repertoire of pop standards, including Fever, Cry Me A River and Haven’t Met You Yet, expect some show stopping, spontaneous banter as Mark effortlessly hands out doses of unrehearsed humour and wit that you would expect from Bublé himself.

Recently Mark appeared on ITV in a special show dedicated to the Emergency Services, hosted by Ashley Banjo from Diversity, and starring Leona Lewis, Alfie Boe and Michael Ball alongside Police, Ambulance and NHS staff.

In his spare time Mark is a volunteer at the Ilfracombe RNLI Station. Having been crew for the last seven years, he said: “Being part of the ITV show was a huge honour, performing alongside such talented and courageous people was incredible”.

Whilst travelling Mark obviously can’t attend a call out, but to continue his support whilst on the road, he is raising funds with collections and an online fundraising page.

On stage, expect to see lots of laughs, great humour and admirable camaraderie between Mark and his band. Backed by some of the finest musicians in the country, this line up is an absolute musical powerhouse.

Ultimate Bublé is the first event at the Volunteer Hall as part of the Live Borders series of live music evening performances taking place across a range of town halls in the Borders.

Ben Lamb, Live Borders Facilities Manager, commented: “Every penny spent with Live Borders is reinvested back into supporting the Scottish Borders, and we hope these community-focused events bring residents and visitors to the hub of the town hall.

“Mark Daniels is a high-quality tribute act and master of his craft and we can’t wait to see him perform live in Galashiels.”

Tickets from £19.50 available from www.liveborders.org.uk.