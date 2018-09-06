Keeping the best till last with Elspeth McVeigh’s concert

Borders Music and Arts Society has a wonderful programme on offer for their final concert of the season.

On Thursday, September 13, Elspeth McVeigh sings a selection of unusual and little known Scottish music at Mellerstain House, Gordon.

She will be accompanied by superb musicians on historical instruments - baroque fiddle, transverse flute and viola da gamba, with an excellent programme of songs and musical interludes.

Elspeth’s performances have been described as “having a haunting quality of purity” and “ informed” historical interpretation and explanation.

She grew up in Scotland where she learned numerous traditional songs and ballads from her grandmother, many of which are rarely performed today.

Now living in Vancouver, Canada, she frequently returns to her beloved Scotland to perform the songs learnt from past generations.

She is currently working on a programme of European 17th century music with Scottish small pipes, Chinese violin and harp, double bass and lute.

The fusion of sound is an exciting development and is giving audiences great pleasure.

In August she is returning to the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival to give two concerts of early Scottish music with baroque fiddle accompaniment.

The programme for Thursday’s concert will have pieces by Barsanti and others as well as songs from 17th century lute books, 18th century “Orpheus Caledonius” and “Tea Table Miscellany - a Collection of “choice” Scottish songs” (published 1720).

It is music which reflects the age and use of the music at Mellerstain House and these pieces have been chosen to show the variety and beauty of this music and its peculiarly Scottish sound. A recent concert at Traquair by the same musicians with a number of these pieces was a huge success.

The 18th century witnessed an intense interest and rediscovery of Scottish music. Mellerstain House, is a witness to this fashion, with its magnificent Music Rooms which were designed and built for Lady Grizel Baillie (née Hume; 1665 - 1746), a noted 18th century poetess and songwriter and ancestress of the Earl of Haddington.

Concert starts at 7pm. Tickets from £6.75 are available at www.bordersmusicandartssociety.co.uk.