Popular Edinburgh jazz duo, Ian Millar and Dominic Spencer, are coming to Fountainhall this February to help raise funds for the village’s community hall.

Ian (saxophone) and Dominic (piano) have been performing together for a number of years playing melodic improvisations on jazz standards and original compositions.

Their style of jazz concentrates on developing melodic ideas within the framework of the melody of a tune, whilst maintaining the concept and groove behind it.

The result is a very accessible melodic style which allows them to explore, improvise and develop ideas without losing the essence of each piece of music, and to interact together in as creative a way as possible.

They have had enormous success over many years during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with their very successful show “Jazz at Lunchtime”. Thousands of people have come to see them perform, with many sell-out shows. A number of visitors to the Edinburgh Fringe from all over the world have returned year after year.

The duo have regularly and extensively toured throughout the UK and have embarked on many rural tours under their “Jazz in the Village” series, playing in hundreds of halls, often bringing jazz for the first time to remote communities, performing in intimate settings to appreciative audiences.

The beautiful Scottish scenery that they have seen on their travels has inspired the writing of many pieces of music by Ian.

Ian and Dom have also performed in a number of festivals including Edinburgh Jazz Festival, Fife Jazz Festival and John O’Groats Book Festival.

Follow them as they travel around the UK and beyond in their tour bus - a converted old Yorkshire ambulance.

They are a piano and saxophone combo of the highest calibre, with music that will appeal to jazz novices as well as hardcore enthusiasts.

Ian Millar and Dominic Spencer will be at Fountainhall village hall, Galashiels on February 15 at 8pm.

Tickets £10 are available from Stow Post Office, jjmushlin@gmail.com or from 01578 760297. For more information about the duo visit www.millarandspencer.co.uk.