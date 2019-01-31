Hedgehog Pie folk music innovator comes to Darnick

On Friday, February 1, Jed Grimes, of 70s folk-rock band Hedgehog Pie fame, is the guest at the Rolling Hills Folk Club in Darnick.

Born in the north-east of England, a true Geordie, Jed has a reputation as an innovator in the field of roots and folk music and has recently been hailed as ‘bringing folk music into the 21st century’.

He has enjoyed a very successful solo career, for which he has received numerous nominations, as well as for his band, The Hush, which includes Bob Fox of War Horse fame.

Jed’s rich and powerful vocals are complemented by his brilliant use of strings, whether on acoustic or steel guitar or bouzouki.

His music for the film Black Snow, which tells of the UK’s worst mining disaster at The Oaks Colliery, Barnsley, won an award for excellence at the Atlanta Film Festival in 2018.

He continues to tour widely across the UK and Europe, happily entertaining audiences in small venues or large stadiums.

Rolling Hills are very lucky to have secured a booking during Jed’s latest UK tour and are sure that he’ll give the audience a night to remember, thanks to his amazing musical talent, innate humour and flamboyant guitar style.

Jed Grimes performs at the Smith Memorial Hall, Darnick on February 1.

Tickets, available on the door, are £7, £6 for concessions and under 18s and Young Scot card holders free.

Doors open at 7.30 for 8 pm start. For further information please phone 07986 644661