Go wild with Betse and Clarke Explorers of Ozark music

As badass fiddler and all-round fireball with The Wilders, Betse Ellis was renowned for bringing serious edge to every note as part of a powerful on stage presence.

And audiences at the Eastgate Theatre, Peebles will discover that she has lost none of that energy in her latest musical incarnation, playing with Clarke Wyatt in a fiddle and banjo duo with a dazzling sense of adventure.

Regular folks playing exceptional music, this Kansas City duo have toured together since 2014, playing venues and major festivals across the US and Ireland. Their roots are in Ozark old-time music, although their performances offer something of a musical journey.

Betse Ellis plays powerful and beautiful old-time fiddle tunes, sings traditional Ozark songs and shares her own tunes – telling plenty of stories along the way – while Clarke Wyatt is a hugely engaging finger-style banjo player, drawing inspiration from great traditional and inventive banjoists from previous decades such as Mike Seeger and John Hartford.

As one reviewer noted, “Betse and Clarke drag the classic fiddle/banjo combo kicking and screaming onto the modern stage, combining the subtlety of chamber music with the energy and power of punk rock”.

Their music is familiar and totally different; a fiddle and banjo duo with a sense of adventure.

Betse and Clarke play the Eastgate Theatre, Peebles on Saturday, September 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets £15 are available on 01721 725777 or online at www.eastgatearts.com.

This year’s annual Judy Dinning’s charity concert takes places in Denholm on Saturday, September 29.

Since well–known folk singer Judy Dinning’s untimely death in 2013 her friends, family and many fans have raised over £26,000 for two cancer charities that helped her during her final illness.

This year a total of six acts will be performing – Dominic Boyce and Davy Johnston, Carly Blain and Graeme Armstrong, Kathy Stewart and the Frequent Fliers, Dave Gibb, Pete Davies and finally Real Time, the band Judy fronted for twelve years.

The concert in Denholm Village Hall starts at 7.30pm with admission £10 at the door.

For further information call 01450 870664.