folk giant at selkirk

The String Jam Club at the County Hotel, Selkirk welcomes back one of English folk legends, Martin Carthy, on April 6.

If the English folk revival of the 1960s had a single “father” and guiding spirit, then Martin Carthy is it. A Lifetime Achievement Award Winner at BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in 2014, Martin has for more than 50 years been one of folk music’s greatest innovators, one of its best loved, most enthusiastic and, at times, most quietly controversial of figures. His skill, stage presence and natural unassuming charm have won him many admirers, not only from within the folk scene, but also far beyond it.

Throughout his long & eminent career, he has been active in some of folk music’s most influential and trailblazing musical partnerships, including Steeleye Span, Dave Swarbrick and WatersonCarthy (featuring his award-winning wife Norma and daughter Eliza, affectionately known as “the first family of folk.”) This has resulted in more than 40 albums. Martin has recorded 10 solo albums, of which the much anticipated ‘Waiting for Angels’ (Topic TSCD527) was the latest.

Whether performing in the folk clubs (which he continues to champion), on the concert stage or making TV appearances (he was the subject of the acclaimed `Originals’ music documentary strand on BBC2), there are few roles that Martin hasn’t played.

If you trace his career from that period to the modern day, you have perhaps the most important and influential folksinger in England, a source of inspiration for many, a conduit for the songs, a genius guitar player who uses tunings you never knew existed, a model for how to approach traditional music, and in short a legend. In 1998 Martin was awarded an MBE for his services to folk music.

This is a wonderful opportunity to see and hear this folk icon live and up close at String Jam Club.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets £15, available online from www.eventbrite.co.uk or in person from the County Hotel.