Fiery five piece highland band

The inimitable Elephant Sessions will play MacArts, Galashiels on Sunday, May 27.

Following a remarkable year, this young band who hail from the Scottish Highlands, have exploded onto the indie folk scene with unparalleled effect.

One of the only four UK finalists in the ‘best band’ category at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and current winners in the ‘best album’ category’ at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards, Elephant Sessions have just returned to the UK from a massive Australian tour that was such a success they had been invited back next year before their plane had even touched back down on Scottish soil.

Releasing their second album, All We Have is Now, in June 2017, the neo-trad quintet have also played some of Europe’s most notable festivals. With crowd-surfing audiences and electrifying performances, the band have attracted a loyal following throughout Europe and beyond. The versatility of Elephant Sessions has enabled them to form their own unique sound; a sound that reflects their culture and Scottish origins while at the same time banishing any existing clichés associated with Scottish Traditional music. It is this distinctiveness that has made them one of the most talked about bands on the traditional music scene.

Mark Bruce, guitarist with Elephant Sessions, said: “We’re so excited to be heading to MacArts on our tour of the UK. Touring is one of our favourite things to do and we have had the most amazing year playing throughout Europe and Australia. We really love playing to a live audience and we’re really excited to bring our live set to the Mac Arts, we hope to see fans old and new there on Sunday, May 27.”

Forming in 2013, Mark Bruce (guitar), Greg Barry (drums), Euan Smillie (fiddle), Alasdair Taylor (mandolin) and Seth Tinsley (bass and synth) hit it off straight away and their passion and love for experimentation enabled them to develop their unique sound - creating instrumentation and material that is rarely heard on the traditional music scene.

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £10. For more information visit www.macarts.scot.