Fèis Rois Ceilidh - a great way to spend a summer’s evening

Looking for a way to tire the kids out over the holidays whilst having oodles of fun and making new friends?

And to top it all off, fantastic music from some of Scotland’s most talented young musicians.

Then look no further- MacArts in Galashiels have it covered!

By popular demand, they will be holding a Summer Ceilidh, to which everyone is welcome. on Wednesday, July 18.

Fèis Rois was founded in 1986 and provides opportunities for people of all ages to come together to access, participate in and enjoy traditional music and Gaelic cultural activities.

The Ceilidh Trail programme was established in 2000 in Ross-Shire and following its success, Fèis Rois started a National Ceilidh Trail for Scotland in 2012.

It provides young musicians with a professional development opportunity and a stepping stone between studying and launching a career as a performing artist.

Many previous participants of the Fèis Rois Ceilidh Trail have gone onto carve out very successful careers in the Scottish music industry. These include Fraya Thomsen, Mairearad Green, Matheu Watson, Mischa MacPherson, and Rachel Newton to name but a few.

Come along to the MacArts at 4.30pm and hear five outstanding young Scottish musicians play a cracking set of reels, jigs and songs.

Tickets £8 (or £24 for family of four). There will be sandwiches and home-made cakes during the interval as well as a licensed bar.

A special series of workshops has been developed to make history fun for youngsters this summer.

Bowhill House has launched its ‘Bowhill for Bairns’ programme which focuses on key aspects of the historic visitor attraction’s past.

On July 18 young visitors can take a closer look at the wallpaper in Bowhill’s Boudoir. Find out how it was made, what pictures are on it and why it was so important. Then have a go at making their own!

The final workshop takes a look at monograms and their importance.

Children can also enjoy the picturesque Estate this summer by attending the Bowhill Holiday Ranger club which takes place every Tuesday and Thursday in July and August. Full details at www.bowhillhouse.co.uk.