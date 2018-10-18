Consummate musicians make a welcome return to Hawick

Anne Evans and Dick Lee will perform at the Heart of Hawick for Hawick Music Club on Saturday, October 20.

Fresh from recent forays into the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where Anne Evans performed as a member of Philip Continis’ Be Happy Band and Dick Lee with accordionist David Vernon, they return to Heart of Hawick for this the second concert of Hawick Music Club’s season.

In February 2018 they performed for the club with Edinburgh’s former Poet Laureate Ron Butlin - Anne on flute and alto flute; Dick on clarinet, bass clarinet and recorder. The first class concert, which blended music and poetry, was a dynamic and engaging experience which left the audience wanting to hear more from the musicians.

And on Saturday that desire can be realised when Anne will play the flutes and piano, switching between instruments with effortless versatility, and Dick performs on saxophone, clarinet and recorder.

Classically educated having studied in Edinburgh, Vienna and London, Anne contrasts with husband Dick - a jazz original!

They introduce each item of the programme with their own engaging style in a repertoire which ‘comes from a place where jazz and classical meet and mingle. Debussy and Scott Joplin in one corner and Benny Goodman and Frank Bridge in another’.

A personal favourite composition being “The Entertainer” by Scott Joplin, famous as the theme tune to the Oscar-winning 1974 film, The Sting. It starred Paul Newman and Robert Redford and was set in 1930s Chicago - years after the original sheet music was written in 1909.

Dick’s own concert compositions complete the mix-Pontefiore and Tarentella concluding the first half of the concert and Blues for Jimmy featuring in the second.

These will be a special treat as his compositions have been described as “truly music of the future”, The Scotsman.

The composition ”Concerto for Bagpipes and Jazz orchestra” was held to great critical acclaim and though for obvious reasons won’t be heard on the night was described by The Scotsman as “a revelation”.

Concert starts at 7pm.

Tickets for non-members may be obtained subject to availability (adult £10, under 18 free), from Heart of Hawick box office on 01450 360688 or www.heartofhawick.co.uk.