Celebrating the songwriting talents of Noel Gallagher

Acoustic Gallagher will be performing live at the Heart of Hawick as part of their Scottish tour.

The band have a passion for the song-writing talents of Manchester singer song-writer Noel Gallagher.

They will play classics and B-sides from Oasis and High Flying Birds, including Wonderwall Champagne Supernova, The Masterplan, If I had a Gun, What a Life, and of course, Don’t Look Back in Anger – all played in a laid back and ambient style that is a little different from the original but still have the ability to sing your heart out too and relive some of the moments!

The five piece band consists of Craig Murray (vocals), Mark Sheridan (guitar), Stevie Turnbull (acoustic), Stuart Wilson (percussion) and Terry Colwell (harmonica).

Acoustic Gallagher’s style is developed from the time Noel Gallagher was in the period of performing solo in 2006.

Noel performed an intimate gig at the Union Chapel in London for the Mencap Little Noise Sessions - performing with Gem Archer and Terry Kirkbride in a slightly right side of an unplugged gig (as it isn’t fully acoustic). The band have taken this style, added some more instrumentation and forwarded it to include a greater range of Noels song writing greatness!

This is set to be a night of great music, mixed with an audience in fine voice...not to be missed!

Acoustic Gallagher live is at the Heart of Hawick on November 17 at 7pm.

Tickets £12 are available from www.heartofhawick.co.uk.

An extraordinary evening of music awaits at West Linton Primary School on November 10 at 7pm.

Champion Doug Veitch, Rise Kagona and his Jit Jive Band Lil’ Roosters give a concert in aid of Harmeny Education Trust which offers specialist education services to children who have complex emotional, social and behavioural needs.

Champion Doug Veitch has a long association with the Borders having been brought up in Hawick where he attended Trinity Primary and Hawick High School. He has only played in Scotland once before - in the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh - and the performance at West Linton will be his only and last Scottish appearance. Tickets £20 from Rumbling Tams or 0798889472.