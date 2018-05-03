Brilliant young Scottish singer and acclaimed guitarist

Ewan McLennan, one of the major figures on the Scottish folk music scene, is making his second visit to String Jam Club, Selkirk on Saturday, May 12.

An outstanding singer and superb guitarist, he first emerged onto the UK folk scene with the release of his debut album ‘Rags & Robes’. The recording gained much critical praise, described by Maverick as ‘a collection of truly captivating songs’, and featured in MOJO’s top ten folk albums of 2010.

After an appearance on the BBC Radio 2 Folk Show and a televised performance for the Celtic Connections Festival at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, his debut was capped by winning the BBC Folk Award’s Horizon Award in 2011.

Immediately noted for his depth of feeling and sincerity, Ewan’s reputation has been built on his great respect and passion for the music he plays. Whether singing haunting traditional Scottish ballads or weaving the powerful stories of his own songs, Ewan’s unique, moving and earthy voice is always compelling. An outstanding guitarist (having performed with and been taught by a number of world-renowned guitarists, from Martin Simpson to Robin Hill and Jerry Douglas), it is no surprise that this distinctive guitar virtuosity is a key element of his music.

His much-awaited second album, ‘The Last Bird to Sing,’ was greeted with glowing reviews and confirmed his prominence amongst the new generation of folk musicians. As well as continuing to plough the furrow of traditional song Ewan’s self-penned songs on his second album were once again met with critical acclaim. The release of ‘The Last Bird to Sing’ gained Ewan several further awards, including the Spiral Earth Award for Best Male Singer of 2013.

Ewan’s new album ‘Stories still Untold’ was released in September 2014 to very favourable reviews.

His visit to Selkirk forms part of his major UK and Europe tour 2018. There is no doubt that Ewan is one of the bright lights on the folk scene today. Catching this moving performance at The County Hotel, Selkirk at 7.30pm. Tickets £12 from 01750-721233.