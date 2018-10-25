Bee Gees tribute will bring Hawick to night fever pitch

Hawick Town Hall will be expecting to reach Night Fever pitch next month when a concert featuring the incredible music written by the Brothers Gibb takes place.

Nights on Broadway will present a tribute to the Bee Gees through their catalogue of hits over four decades from the 60s to the 90s.

The full live band, Tony Kelly as Barry Gib; Dominic Feekery as Robin Gibb, Peter Simpson as Maurice Gibb; J Black as MD and on keyboards; John Malone on bass and John Leon on drums, blend the classic hits, acoustic medleys and dance floor fillers which define the show.

This is a totally live concert experience which prides itself on musical, in particular vocal authenticity, while the accompanying costume changes complement the show to give audiences a truly original feeling.

Also, known throughout Europe as ‘The Irish Bee Gees’ the show is currently selling out theatres in Ireland, the UK and Europe.

As well as their live performances, Dublin-based band have appeared on each of Ireland’s national television stations (RTE, TV3, TG4).

Whether you favour the golden era of the 60s, the dance floor hits of the 70s, the comeback hits of the 80s and 90s or the string of hits the Bee Gees wrote for various artists along the way, this show has something to entertain everyone from the novice to the most discerning fan.

Nights on Broadway offers an experience full of fun and talent, bringing the catchy tunes of the original band to fans all over the UK and further afield.

They are the latest in a programme of events that, it is hoped, will breathe new life into local town halls across the Borders and offer smaller communities to come together and experience top class performances without having to travel to the city.

Ben Lamb, Facilities Manager for charity Live Borders said: “At the core of the Live Borders’ philosophy is the desire to make lives healthier, happier and stronger. High-quality, fun events in local town halls are integral to seeing these aims come to fruition. We reinvest every penny spent in our facilities back into the communities of the Scottish Borders through events such as this.

Nights on Broadway perform at Hawick Town Hall on Saturday, November 3. Tickets £21.00 are available from www.liveborders.org.uk or by calling 01896 661166.