Baile head a cracking line-up for start of RHFC’s new season

Rolling Hills Folk Club (RHFC) launches into its new season with Baile on September 7.

Baile are a Glaswegian trio comprising of Cameron Sharp, Euan McLaughlin and Callum Convoy, who produce wonderful music with Scottish Border pipes, whistles, bodhran and guitar. In 2017 they performed at Celtic Connections Festival Club and have since toured Scotland, the Netherlands and Italy with gigs in Switzerland after this latest Scottish tour. Baile will be joined by their friends, Rhona Stevens and Charlie Grey, last minute additions to the gig.

Charlie Grey is an excellent fiddler having started at age six, and also plays mandolin and guitar and Rhona is also an excellent guitarist.

This will be an amazing night of music. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £7 / £6 concessions and under 18s.

RHFC hosts live music on the first and third Friday of each month in the beautiful Smith Memorial Hall on Abbotsford Road in Darnick. The hall has near-perfect acoustics, much commented on by guests and audience alike.

The club aims to continue to provide excellent music at affordable prices and depends very much on continuing support to maintain this affordability.

Forthcoming gigs feature the Norwegian folk duo Vellamo (Pia Leinonen and Joni Tiala) on October 5. Pia’s exquisite voice combines her love and vast knowledge of Finnish folk music with the western singer–songwriter tradition in a unique and beautiful way and is beautifully accompanied by the virtuosic guitar stylings of Joni.

Toes will be tapping on November 2 when traditional Scottish trio Tarneybackle perform at the club. Tarneybackle was formed in 2000 in the village of Blackford, Perthshire. Comprising of John Davidson, Lorna Davidson and Sandy Marshall, the group perform a wide range of traditional and contemporary folk music.

Close harmony singing is Tarneybackle’s hallmark. Songs are accompanied by a sensitive blend of guitar, mandolin, bouzouki, octave mandola, flute, whistles and percussion.

Not to be missing is the post-Christmas treat on December 28. Special guest Tommy Ashby, recently returned from touring with the James Lawson Band as support for Ed Sheeran - and now in Darnick !

For more information and details of all gigs visit www.rollinghillsfolkclub.org.uk.