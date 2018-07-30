back by popular demand

The String Jam Club welcomes back Amythyst Kiah to the County Hotel, Selkirk this weekend.

Describing herself as a Southern Gothic, alt-country blues singer/songwriter, Amythyst Kiah is one of the most incredible singers ever heard by the club.

Based in Tennessee, her commanding stage presence is only matched by her raw and powerful vocals - a deeply moving, hypnotic sound that stirs echoes of a distant and restless past. Provocative and coolly fierce, Amythyst Kiah’s ability to cross the boundaries of blues and old-time through reinterpretation is groundbreaking and simply unforgettable.

Think of Big Mama Thornton, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Mahalia Jackson, Son House, Jimmie Rodgers, Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline & Loretta Lynn, the Carter family and you’re on the right track.

But her set list is also remarkably eclectic, never predictable, ranging from Vera Hall’s classic ‘Trouble So Hard’ to Radiohead’s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’ (another major influence) and her own excellent self-penned songs. With a degree in bluegrass music under her belt, acoustic guitar and banjo to hand, Amythyst has a truly authentic voice that satisfyingly evokes the American tradition, yet encompasses more modern material in a seamless blend of genres, a strong voice reaching back through generations to present songs that folks can still relate to.

She was recently hand-picked to tour with both the legendary Indigo Girls AND Rhiannon Giddens (founding member of the Grammy-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops) in the United States - an indication of how highly she is regarded in her home country.

Recent tours in the UK, including the main stage at Cambridge Folk Festival, have generated a legion of devoted fans. She has already headlined twice already at String Jam Club and such was her popularity that a repeat performance was demanded. A hugely compelling and distinctive new artist who many believe is destined for great things.

Tickets (£12) can be booked by phoning the County Hotel on 01750-705000, or online from Eventbrite.