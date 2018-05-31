Aussie busker at selkirk

String Jam Club is thrilled to welcome the hugely popular Australian Jenny Biddle.

Performing at The County Hotel, Selkirk on June 9, Jenny is Melbourne’s Best Busker (for three years running), - a prolific indie folk/blues singer-songwriter and a first rate guitarist and pianist.

Jenny may only be five feet tall, but she packs one hell of a punch, with her fabulous music, warm personality and stage presence that have won her masses of fans throughout the world. Now happily married and based in Scotland, she continues to tour internationally, recently touring Australia and soon off to Canada in June.

With six albums under her belt and an iTunes chart-topping single, Jenny wraps herself around her guitar, and like a marriage between body and instrument, she commands the guitar to talk “with uncommon skill and absolute self-assurance.” (Australian Stage).

Her debut studio album ‘Chest of Drawers’ in 2009 was described as “Beautiful, no-nonsense folk music, with one of those great emotive voices that echoes just a touch of world-worn huskiness” (Dom Alessio, Triple J).

Her fabulous blues/roots version of Michael Jackson sees her exploding into a 10 minute sweltering guitar improvisation, a piece that always sets the place alight when performed live.

Celebrating over two decades of guitar playing, Jenny has hosted workshops at festivals, was the 2013 Artist in Residence at Macquarie University (Sydney), lecturing about alternate guitar tunings, songwriting, performing, and advanced guitar techniques.

Despite her vast experience, she maintains that she spends her spare time in front of the mirror, continuing to develop guitar facial expressions in an effort to boost her meagre Guitar Hero score beyond 22%. This statement is an indication of the legendary Biddle humour which is but one aspect of this hugely likeable artist’s live performances: warm, witty, and multi-faceted.

We guarantee you’ll go home with a big smile on your face, feeling that you have discovered your new favourite star. Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £12 available from the venue 01750 721233, www.eventbrite.co.uk or on the door.