an angel sings

On Sunday, December 9, String Jam Club at the County Hotel, Selkirk presents award-winning singer/songwriter Edwina Hayes.

This is Edwina’s second visit to the club and Edwina’s beautifully written songs, charming stage presence and “the sweetest voice in England” according to the legendary Nanci Griffith, have won her a great reputation as a true natural talent of gentle folk-Americana.

She has opened numerous shows for Jools Holland and Van Morrison as well as her own gigs playing stages everywhere from Glastonbury Festival to The Royal Albert Hall.

The title track of her album ‘Pour Me A Drink’ was covered by Nanci Griffith and her version of the Randy Newman song ‘Feels Like Home’ was featured in the Cameron Diaz film ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ and has since had over six million plays on YouTube.

Edwina is also a supreme interpreter of other people’s songs. She is often invited to guest on studio albums and support major artists on tour.

Signed to Warner Chappell Publishing, Edwina has an eclectic range of influences, a very busy gig schedule and three acclaimed albums under her belt. Her debut album ‘Out On My Own’ on Warner Brothers was released to critical acclaim. Produced by Clive Gregson the record featured Dr Hook’s Dennis Locorriere as a guest vocalist and became a favourite on Michael Parkinson’s BBC radio show.

Edwina’s second album ‘Pour Me A Drink’ was much more stripped down and acoustic, garnering recognition from Nanci Griffith who loved it so much that she covered the title track. You can’t get much better than that!

String Jam Club is looking forward to welcoming Edwina back to headline their 21st Christmas celebration, with support acts, seasonal festivities, and a warm welcoming atmosphere. There are many un-mined treasures studding the UK’s live circuit and surely Yorkshire-based vocalist, Edwina Hayes, shines brightly among them. This promises to be a very special evening of beautifully sung music by one of the circuit’s most captivating live performers.

Doors open at start at 7.30pm. Tickets £13 from The County Hotel 01750 705000 or www.eventbrite.co.uk.