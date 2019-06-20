Historical true crime explores the breaking of the Reivers

The lawless society of the Borders Reivers is the latest novel by Northumbrian author Jon Tait.

Jon Tait is a postman and writer who comes from a long line of killers and cattle rustlers. Now living in Carlisle, Jon’s Reiver heritage was the inspiration for his new book, Dick the Devil’s Bairns: Breaking the Border Mafia.

The novel focuses on the English and Scottish authorities’ clampdown on the Reivers in 1597.

The Anglo-Scottish border was a virtual warzone for around 300 years and it created a lawless society that became known as the Border Reivers.

The English and Scottish authorities took a huge step towards brokering some sort of peace in the area in 1597 when, following a Treaty signed at Carlisle, 54 men, representing the wildest Reiver clans, were demanded as ‘pledges,’ or hostages.

The plan was for them to be locked up as a means to prevent - or at least try and dissuade - their clans and families from committing further violent crime.

Dick the Devil’s Bairns is their story; the worst of the worst. The book follows the fate of those selected by the respective nations as doing the most damage by raiding, while examining the historic criminal activities carried out by those families, and others, in earning their outlaw reputations and status.

The story also explores the criminal gang’s roles within the context of the wider Reiver society and the part played by their ‘Godfathers’ in creating the first Mafia-style organisations - and their eventual downfall.

A desire to be different to previous books about the Reivers is one reason why Jon focused on the 1597 demand for hostages as an attempt to break the Reivers’ power.

Jon spent about eight years researching all the criminal records that he could find from the time. He also drew on family connections. He said, “I am directly related to a number of the families that were involved in reiving. I have Taits, Scotts, Davisons, Robsons, Nixons, and Armstrongs in my not-too-distant ancestral line”.

Jon’s previous books include the best-selling travel guide Northumberland: 40 Coast and Country Walks as well as poetry collections and books about football.

Dick the Devil’s Bairns: Breaking the Border Mafia is published by Fyrebrand, priced at £12 and is available from www.tredition.co.uk or all good booksellers.