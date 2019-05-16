Gaelic folk super stars

One of Scotland’s best-loved folk-rock bands will be playing at Volunteer Hall, Galashiels on May 31.

Mànran has a central ethos built around the band’s traditional Celtic roots. Fiery tunes from fiddle, accordion, flute, uillean and Highland bagpipes bind

powerfully to a rhythm section awash with elements of funk, jazz and rock to create some of the most innovative and uplifting instrumental music around.

Coupled with songs in both Gaelic and English that undergo the same musical mixology, it’s easy to understand why Mànran are in such high demand as a

live act.

The group, made up of Gary Innes, Ewen Henderson, Ross Saunders, Ryan Murphy, Craig Irving and Mark Scobbie have three highly-regarded studio albums under their belt, and eight triumphant years of blowing audiences away with healthy amounts of passion, poise, virtuosity and vigour. Mànran continue to explore new musical and geographical territory.

With music ranging from the explosive to the poignant and, at all times, a palpable connection to their audience, Mànran thrive on live performances and spend most of the year touring. Mànran have performed at numerous folk festivals around the world, including a concert for the 2012 London Olympics. In between UK gigs, the band will be hitting the studio to record a fourth studio album, which is set to be released this summer.

Mànran brought in the new Year as the live house band for the BBC ALBA Hogmanay show in 2010, and as of 2011 have performed as part of Celtic Connections at the O2 ABC1, and the Royal Concert Hall supporting Kepa Junkera.

“At Live Borders, one of the charity’s aims is to make lives happier, which coming to see Mànran will definitely do! We can’t wait to see this incredible band play in Volunteer Hall as part of our live events programme, which we hope will breathe new life into these important town halls,” said Olly Robertson, Area Manager at Live Borders.

Doors open at 7pm on May 31 at Volunteer Hall, Galashiels.

Tickets are £20 and available from Eventbrite or by calling Border Events on 01750 725480.