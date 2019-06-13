Film gives moving insight into current Native American life

Scottish filmmaker Steven Lewis Simpson’s landmark Native American movie, Neither Wolf Nor Dog, will be screened at Hawick Arts Centre this month.

The drama, in which a 95-year-old Lakota Elder asks an American author to write about his people and their lives, stars Dave Bald Eagle, Christopher Sweeney and Richard Ray Whitman. It was adapted from a novel by Kent Nerburn which won a Minnesota Book Awards in 1995.

Neither Wolf Nor Dog takes audiences on a deeply moving road trip through contemporary Lakota life. Its humour is wry and pulls no punches, introducing deep characters and poignant vignettes that challenge the viewer to see the world a bit differently. Dave Bald Eagle’s memorable monologues give the film real compassion and resonance.

The film is notable for a climactic scene shot at Wounded Knee where Dave Bald Eagle improvised the whole scene from his heart, as his family had a closer connection to the Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890 than even the character he was playing.

Produced and financed by Simpson’s Scottish company, shot in 18 days in the U.S.’s poorest region with a tiny crew and a 95-year-old lead actor, the US self-distributed release was launched in small towns and is now outperforming Hollywood blockbusters in numerous multiplexes. Simpson used the internet and Facebook as a ticketing agent and scheduling guide for this crowd-sourced indie film, to remarkable success.

Without a booker or publicist, the film has run in over 200 cinemas and screened in almost 200 other venues so far in the US, and yet it has barely left the Northern Plains and Northwest.

It is now the most successful non-Hollywood US Native American themed film in many years and has the longest US first-run theatrical release of any movie in over a decade. Due to this success, Simpson was asked to outlined his unique release strategies in the first ever film distribution TEDx Talk.

The film was primarily shot on Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, Simpson’s third feature shot there. Natives regard his work so highly, he was asked to make the first series for a 24/7 US Native station.

Dave Bald Eagle saw the film before he passed away and he said “it’s the only film I’ve been in about my people that told the truth.”

Neither Wolf Nor Dog can be seen at the Heart of Hawick on June 18 at 7pm.

Tickets £6.50 available from www.heartofhawick.co.uk or call 01450 360688.