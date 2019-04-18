Tweed Theatre presents its full dramatic range

Tweed Theatre will once again demonstrate the range of talent within its ranks with two new productions at the Eastgate Theatre that celebrate the work of a pair of outstanding British writers.

On April 26 and 27, Tweed Theatre’s senior performers present Talking Heads – a series of 12 dramatic monologues written for BBC television by Alan Bennett that tell the bittersweet tales of ordinary lives. In A Lady of Letters, A Chip in the Sugar and Her Big Chance, the theatre group has selected a trio of monologues that demonstrate Bennett’s trademark brilliance. Darkly comic and sadly poignant, each piece illuminates the humanity of each of the uplifting characters.

Not to be outdone, on May 3 and 4, Tweed Theatre’s youth performers present a play version of Willy Russell’s famed musical Blood Brothers – the story of twin brothers, separated at birth.

Brought up in very different environments, the boys meet up again later in life and become the best of friends.

As life takes these blood brothers down different paths, we see how they both turn out and what ultimately happens to them in what is a dramatic and tragic finale.

Tweed Theatre will perform Talking Heads, 7.30pm, Friday 26 and Sat 27 April (tickets £10, £8) and Blood Brothers, 7.30pm, Friday 3 and Sat 4 May (tickets £10, £8, £6 under 15).

For more information on both performances, call the Box Office on 01721 725777, or check online on the website at www.eastgatearts.com.