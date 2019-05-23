Dazzling shows as Eastgate heads out on the road again

Eastgate Theatre is stepping out of the theatre building again in June with a trio of performances in Skirling, Walkerburn and Broughton.

The special weekend performances are part of Eastgate on the Road – a series of combined workshop/performances presented by the Eastgate in partnership with community organisations in the local area. This ‘touring’ entertainment programme is funded by Creative Scotland.

The first event, on June 8, features the outstanding story-teller, clarsach player and singer Heather Yule who will perform in Skirling Village Hall.

This is followed, on June 9, by a musical performance by Christine and Phil Adams who will deliver their arresting take on jazz and blues tunes, from Blossom Dearie to Billie Holiday, in Walkerburn Village Hall.

Both are lunchtime events (12 noon to 2pm) that include soup and a sandwich, coffee and cake, plus the chance to meet and mingle.

Tickets for both performances are £6.

The third event in this series, in Broughton on June 22, cranks up the volume a few notches when Bristol Branch go full Brazilian in Forró Fiesta – a night of forró dance numbers with a healthy dose of baião, samba, cajun and even some Scottish ceilidh dances. Expect fiddles, accordións, cavaco, bass, vocals, and percussion: zabumba, pandeiro and not forgetting the guy on triangle. (Tickets priced at £10).

The performance will be preceded by a free, hour-long Brazilian dance workshop which starts at 6pm.

The programme planning is part of the Eastgate’s ambition to extend the theatre’s connections over a wider area – from Walkerburn in the east of Tweeddale, to Romanno Bridge and Tweedsmuir in the west.

“We are delighted to work with three more communities around Tweeddale to create fun and professional performances in their local village halls,” said Cath Shepheard, Coordinator, Eastgate on the Road. “Each event is accompanied by a creative workshop to help encourage local engagement and build audience interest, while we also provide support and practical training sessions in event-related skills for community volunteers.”

Tickets for all performances are available on 01721 725777 or at www.eastgatearts.com, plus at Walkerburn Post Office and The Laurel Bank Tearoom in Broughton for their respective village events.