Young artists challenged to transform junk into artworks

Young artists across the Borders are called on to take part in ambitious Junk Art Challenge.

Aspiring young artists are being challenged to take part in an exciting art project to design three sculptures entirely made of recycled materials.

The sculptures will be showcased at the Year of Young People 2018 space at GO LIVE! at the Green during the Glasgow 2018 European Championships from August 2-12.

During the Glasgow 2018 European Championships, the area will shine a light on young people’s ideas and talents through a series of fun and intergenerational activity.

Launched by Young Scot, the Junk Art Challenge is open to Scottish artists aged between 16-26 years who have until Thursday, July 26 to enter with their initial ideas.

The brief is to produce thought-provoking sculpture designs that explore young people’s passion for sustainability including reducing plastic waste and improving recycling in Scotland.

The sculptures should be made entirely from recycled materials provided by the artist and no larger than 3m x 3x.

The completed artworks need to be in place by Friday, August 10 so that visitors can see the creations over the final weekend of the Championships.

Artists will interact and engage with visitors of all ages to create the three sculptures.

An expert judging panel will give the three artists £1,000 to help transform their designs into real-life sculptures at GO LIVE! at the Green.

The artworks will then visit key locations in Scotland to promote young people’s ideas and talents across the country, including the Sunday Mail Young Scot Awards in November.

Louise Macdonald, Chief Executive of Young Scot, said:

“The Junk Art Challenge is one of our most ambitious art projects to date.

As parts of the Year of Young People 2018, we’re calling on the Border’s young artists to showcase their creativity and inspire young people to see recycling and sustainability in a whole new light.

Everyone is welcome to visit Go Live at the Green and help young people bring their amazing ideas to life.”

If you are passionate about the environment and recycling and would like to take part in this challenge visit www.young.scot/yoyp2018 for an entry form and full details.