Talented young artists in the frame at Hawick Museum

In celebration of The Year of Young People Hawick Museum will be showcasing the work of six young Borders artists.

New Blood demonstrates the wealth of contemporary talent currently emerging from Borders College and is designed to give a platform to a younger demographic not normally exhibited in the region and therefore not usually accessed by a wider local audience.

Richard White, assistant curator at Hawick Museum, said: “New Blood is recognition of the importance of creating an exhibiting opportunity for our younger demographic and art graduates and to send out a signal that they do not need to move out of the Borders in order to begin their professional careers.”

The artists are contributing to the exhibition are Alice Scott, Annie Mulvey, Charlotte Miller, Gavin Wood, Martin Pringle and Paulina Imbiorkiewicz and the diverse work they are exhibiting ranges in scale and media. The former students are at different points in their art journey, some are still at Art School and others have graduated attempting to make it their life. Each artist has also created a small piece of work on a domestic scale at a set price for the exhibition.

Some of the works displayed at the exhibition were specially commissioned in a variety of media, with the exhibition poster itself produced by a former HND Visual Communications student of Borders College.

The exhibitors will also offer guided workshops to the exhibition for schools, offering insight and advice to those thinking about art as a subject.

The importance of the creative industries to the Scottish economy (currently contributing over £3bn) is an often-overlooked area within the curriculum.

The exhibition will be co-curated by Niall Campbell - Visual Artist, Lecturer & CABN Visual Arts Advocate - who has been working in further education since 1983 starting out at Goldsmiths.

Niall is currently teaching Art & Design at Borders College and is passionate about art education. He has exhibited in numerous exhibitions including a solo show at The Scott Gallery in 2011 and most recently ‘Territory’, this year in the Waterfall Gallery, Hawick Museum.

New Blood Runs until Monday, December 24 at The Scott Gallery, Hawick Museum. Opening times: October-December - Monday-Friday 12 noon - 3pm, Sunday 1pm - 3pm (closed Saturdays).