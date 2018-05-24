step back in time

Scotland’s only authentic Medieval Fayre, now in its 15th year, will be held in the grounds of Traquair House this bank holiday weekend.

From spectacular jousting displays that get bigger and better every year to wandering through the old walled garden filled with medieval traders, workshops and demonstrations there is something for everyone to learn and enjoy.

Re-enactors come from far and wide and this year Les Chardons d’Orleans have travelled from France to explain life, military tactics and fight techniques from the heart of the Auld Alliance. They will be joined by the Douglas Retinue who will be involved in a few skirmishes!

Look out for gunning displays with a live cannon firing to start the event with a literal bang! Then there will be combat demonstrations, archery and falconry displays throughout the day.

There will be a virtual medieval village with a wealth of traders and demonstrators from a medieval forge, green woodworking, wool carding and dyeing, fletchers, shoemakers and medieval games and toys. For children, there is a sword and helmet making workshop, have a go longbow archery, jester shows and storytelling with Mistress Quill. They can also take part in the children’s army and attack the knights – soft swords only!

For those that like to find out the grizzlier side of medieval life the Perth executioner will be on hand to explain his instruments of torture and watch out you are not selected for a go in the stocks!

Music is always a highlight of the Fayre - there will be wandering minstrels Hautbois with their handcart full of strange and wonderful early instruments. Gaita will entertain in the garden with early music and dance, in the courtyard the Gargoyles with medieval songs and in the chapel Capella Nova on Saturday singing plainsong and The Galloway Consort on Sunday.

Finally delicious food and drink will be on offer from the Garden Café as well as Buffalo Burgers, A superb Spit Roast Pig, Pizzas from the wood fired oven and our own home brewed Traquair Fayre Ale.

The Medieval Fayre will be held at Traquair House, Innerleithen on May 26-27 from 11am to 5pm. Tickets £12/£10 from www.traquair.co.uk.