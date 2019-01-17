Six films explore the complex connections of four generations

Alchemy Film & Arts’ latest exhibition is Tereza Stehlíková’s From You to Me: 4 Generations of Women.

Artist Tereza Stehlíková’s From You to Me: 4 Generations of Women is an ongoing project exploring the unique and complex interconnections between four generations of women within the artist’s own family.

Tereza’s collection of short experimental films, beginning in 2011, capture the unique moments of her grandmother, her mother, her daughter and herself reuniting between the Czech Republic and Britain over several years. Documentary-style dialogue is combined by Tereza with staged family rituals exploring the bonds between the women, while also uncovering issues of hidden family histories.

The intimate personal histories are inevitably interwoven with the crucial historical events of the past hundred years of the Czech Republic. Stehliková’s approach is informed by her research into the communication of embodiment in the moving image, while using multi-sensory aesthetics.

Shown with Alchemy Film & Arts in an installation of six films, Tereza creates an entrance to the world of the four women, temporarily materialising memory through immersive projection and questioning the tangibility of memory itself.

Tereza Stehlíková is as an artist and works as a senior lecturer in still & moving image theory / practice, at University of Westminster, as well as a visiting lecturer at the Royal College of Art.

Her work has been presented and published internationally in film festivals, symposia, exhibitions as well as various publications such as Vertigo magazine, Artesian and Go Together Press.

She is also a founding member of Sensory Sites, an international collective based in London, generating collaborative exhibitions, installations and research projects that explore multi-sensory perception and bodily experience.

From You to Me: 4 Generations of Women can be seen at Yeomans, 53 High Street, Hawick from Saturday, January 26 until Friday, February 8.

There will be a a coffee morning with Tereza Stehlíková on Saturday, January 26 from 11am to 3pm.

For more information visit www.alchemyfilmfestival.org.uk.