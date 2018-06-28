Show off your talents at next year’s Borders Art Fair

The Borders Art Fair is now accepting exhibitor applications for 2019.

Following on from the huge success of the 2018 Borders Art Fair held in Springwood Park, Kelso, the organisers are now taking applications from artists, galleries and, collectives, hoping to take part in next year’s event.

Over 5000 visitors came to the Borders Art Fair in March, spending over £145k at the festival, making it the biggest visual art event ever held in the region.

As well as over 60 exhibitor stands, there will be more artist led workshops, demonstrations and talks, alongside competitions, a bigger and better on-site café and some great kids entertainment.

Some of the regions finest artists have already agreed to take part, including Helen Tabor, George Donald RSA RSW, and Ann Oram RSW, amongst others.

Exhibitors apply from all over the country, but, the Directors of the fair would like to encourage local artists to apply, to take advantage of the shared audience, marketing, PR and networking opportunities. Director, Frances Fergusson says “This is a great opportunity for local artists and galleries to show off some of the creativity that this region has to offer, make contacts, do business and meet other art practitioners.”

The deadline for applications is the September 30.

Further information on how to apply can be found at www.bordersartfair.com.

Teenage Novel Award for Borders’ Writer

Borders writer and retired Borders General Hospital doctor, Oliver Eade, was the recipient of the 2018 Georgina Hawtrey-Woore Young Adult Novel Award for his novel, The Kelpie’s Eyes, a story of sisterly love spanning the present-day Borders, Victorian Glasgow and a dark fairy-tale world of Scots mythology. The award is given by a charity, Words for the Wounded, that helps injured service men and women through writing.

Oliver, and another Borders writer, Iona Carroll (McGregor), are holding a joint launch of their latest adult novels at Old Gala House, Galashiels, on Saturday, July 14, between 2-4pm. Both books address the cruelty of war. Free admission.