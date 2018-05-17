Selkirk is buzzing about the spring WASPS exhibition

Each Spring WASPS Studios Selkirk mounts a new exhibition of work by studio artists.

In 2018 the show features six of the studio artists based at WASPS; Alan Richmond, John Berry, Jim Douglas, Colin Philip and Rob and Alex Hain.

Visitors to the exhibition will get the opportunity to see a rich variety of new work.

Alan Richmond is a well-known local artist whose work is widely admired. He uses a bold gestural technique to produce images which encourage the viewer to find a sense of of landscape in initially abstract images, reflecting our tendency to search for the familiar. He takes pictorial influences such as the weathering of paintwork on the hulls of boats.

Rob Hain’s whimsical and instantly recognisably style has made him one of Scotland’s most popular painters. His uniquely colourful images of the architecture of Edinburgh, quirky and idiosyncratic city maps and the landscape of the Borders have a plafyul quality which is uniquely his own.

Alex Hain’s intensely personal paintings reflect his interest in the importance of family and memory. He works in a rich, highly textured and his work is becoming much sought after.

Alex has recently been shortlisted for the John Moores Painting Prize 2018, one of the UK’s most prestigious competitions for artists. The WASPS show therefore gives an opportunity to see the work of an emerging star of Scottish art.

Colin Philip’s work draws on influences from history, myth and landscape. He reflects these sources in a style that develops his interest in the interplay between light and shadow, and also the relationship between painting and photography. The images he creates have a mysterious and dream-like quality.

The ‘Spring Show!’ show will be held in the main gallery at WASPS Studios, 1 St Mary’s Mill, Level Crossing Road, Selkirk TD7 5EW.

Anyone wishing to attend will be welcome. The show will run from 10.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 May.

For more information visit www.selkirkwasps.com.