Sculptor Angela Hunter

Artists from the Borders are making final preparations for this weekend’s Borders Art Fair.

Some of the finest contemporary art created in the region and surrounding areas will be showcased at the Fair, which takes place at Springwood Park in Kelso from March 16-18.

The free, three-day event features over 70 artists and galleries displaying a mix of ceramics, sculpture, oil painting and watercolours, glass, fashion illustration, pastels, wildlife art and print making and will enable them to sell to a shared audience, providing another important avenue for making a living from their work.

Leading artists attending include painters Susan Ryder RP NEAC, Aine Divine RSW, Frances Bell, Andrew Mackenzie, Rob Hain, Alex Hain, Anna King, Gill Walton, Helen Tabor and Chris Rose, sculptors Angela Hunter (pictured) and Frippy Jameson, fashion illustrator Lucy MacLeod and textile artist, Moy Mackay. Several galleries will also attend including The Scottish Gallery, which will show work by Earl Haig and Sir William Gillies.

Demonstrating that art is accessible for all is a key focus for Borders Art Fair organisers, who have developed a programme of events to engage and inspire visitors of all ages, which features artist-led workshops and demonstrations as well as talks by some of the most influential speakers in the Scottish art world including Guy Peploe from The Scottish Gallery, Janet Archer from Creative Scotland and Phillip Long from the new V&A Dundee.

The Borders Art Fair also features a Local Heroes exhibition, a specially-curated display by some of the region’s most accomplished artists, all of whom have agreed to donate the commission from work sold at the event to a bursary fund to assist emerging artists to exhibit in the future.

As part of Scotland’s Year of Young People, the event will also include a display of the work of a number of Borders schoolchildren who participated in a recent competition designed to encourage the artists of the future. Children’s entertainment will also feature as part of the organisers’ efforts to engage future generations and introduce them to the exciting world of art.

Full details at www.bordersartfair.com.