People in Peebles fund audio-book for children with sight loss

People in Peebles have helped to fund another audio-book for blind and partially sighted children.

‘Attack of the Not-So-Virtual Monsters’ by Kim Harrington has now been added to sight loss charity RNIB’s Talking Books library.

Tapping into the recent Pokemon Go craze, the book relates the adventures of Bex and her best friend Charlie’s attempts to recapture missing monsters which have escaped into the real world from a virtual reality game.

The book is part of this year’s Summer Reading Challenge for children (www.summerreadingchallenge.org.uk).

Children can sign up at their local library and read six library books of their choice to complete the Challenge. There are exclusive rewards to collect along the way, and it’s free to take part!

The recording has been funded by the Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ initiative in which shoppers receive tokens to vote every two months for the charity they’d like the store to support.

Any child from any of the town’s three primary schools who has sight loss, or who can’t read standard print because of, for instance, dyslexia, will be able to download the book free of charge.

This will be the second children’s book added this year by Peebles.

Earlier this year, the town’s Nationwide Building Society’s branch sponsored ‘The Invincibles: The Beast of Bramble Woods’ by Caryl Hart.

Angela Preston, fundraising manager with RNIB Scotland, praised the efforts of people in Peebles who, as a community, have already sponsored eleven Talking Books for people with sight loss.

“It’s especially wonderful that we now have two more books for children,” she said. “All of our Talking Books are professionally narrated and recorded and our library now contains over 30,000 titles. But it costs up to £2,500 to produce a book for adults and £1,500 for children. So we do very much depend on the support of the public to help us make sure blind and partially sighted people can enjoy the same titles as everyone else.”