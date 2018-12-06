mountain bike adventure

Now in its fifth year, the Peebles Outdoor Film Festival has revealed its programme for 2019.

Among the headline names at the festival at Eastgate Theatre will be mountain bike legend Hans Rey, wild swimmer and TV star Calum Maclean, plus adventurer and Paddle Against Plastic founder Cal Major.

A perfect antidote to any post-festive season blues, the weekend sees a high-energy celebration of outdoor and mountain culture, from inspiring speakers and award-winning adventure films to fun outdoor sessions led by expert local guides.

Given the love of all things two-wheeled in the Tweed Valley, the appearance by Hans ‘No Way’ Rey will be a particular draw. The former World Champion, Mountain Bike Hall of Famer and adventurer will take audiences on a journey through an incredible career – from his early riding days and extreme biking feats to more recent biking adventures, including an attempt to scale the summits of Kilimanjaro and Mount Kenya together with Danny Macaskill.

Audiences will also be treated to an evening with Calum Maclean, the hugely entertaining star of the BBC’s online channel The Social and BBC Alba. As those who have seen the film of him breaking thick layers of ice to swim in Scotland’s highest loch, Calum is a filmmaker and wild swimmer whose love of exploring Scotland’s lochs and rivers sees scant regard for personal comfort.

The watery theme continues with an appearance by Cal Major, a remarkable young woman whose passion for preserving and protecting our coastline sees her use epic stand-up paddleboard adventures – including a world first, 1,000-mile paddle from Land’s End to John O’ Groats this year – to highlight the issue of plastic pollution and promote positive change.

The festival also features appearances by a host of local inspiring figures, including British and European 24hr Mountain Bike Champion Naomi Freireich; BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Jen Crook; and Jack Harland, Peebles-based author of the highly-acclaimed Highland Journal, published earlier this year.

Peebles Outdoor Film Festival runs from January 25-27.

Tickets and full details of all events are available from 01721 725777 and www.eastgatearts.com.