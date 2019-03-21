Imaginative video installation explores the Borders relationship with horses

A film exploring the deep-rooted connection to horses in the Borders is Alchemy Film & Arts next exhibition, opening in Hawick on March 29.

The River, the Horse and the Woman, an imaginative video installation by Rhona Mühlebach, an artist and filmmaker based in Glasgow.

Inspired by both Western classics and the Borders Reivers, Rhona began filming in January 2019, collaborating with local riders and drawing upon the unique vistas of Hawick’s surrounding landscape.

The film sees Rhona in character as The Narrator, telling the story of a river, a horse and a woman. Not as tame as the narrator initially thought, the horse-and-rider protagonists quickly take over the show, rendering the narrator redundant.

Full details at www.alchemyfilmandarts.org.uk.