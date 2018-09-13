Explore the world through the lens of cameraman Doug Allan

Join wildlife cameraman Doug Allan for the inside story of his incredible 35-year career filming wildlife in the remotest places on Earth.

Doug will be regaling Borders audiences with behind the scenes stories in a show that is both entertaining and informative as well as being suitable for all the family.

Doug highlights the most challenging assignments of his career of filming animals in some of the planet’s most isolated and dangerous locations, from the Arctic to some of the world’s deepest of oceans.

Find out if snow leopards or leopard seals are the most scary; discover how to get close to the biggest fish in the sea and whether your eyeballs freeze at minus 50.

Following two sell out tours of Scotland, this new presentation traces Doug’s personal journey as he discusses how he’s seen pollution and climate change affect the natural world.

Born in Fife, Doug Allan spent seven years in Antarctica as a scientist, research diver and photographer for the British Antarctic Survey, before changing direction to full time freelance filming in 1983.

Since then he has become one of the world’s best known and most respected cameramen, specialising in natural history, expeditions and science documentaries. In his filming career, he’s worked for the BBC, Discovery, National Geographic and many others, filming for series including The Blue Planet, Planet Earth, Human Planet, Frozen Planet, Ocean Giants, Operation Iceberg, Wild Cameramen at Work, and Brian Cox’s Forces of Nature.

His photographic awards include eight Emmys and five BAFTAs.

He has four Honorary Doctorates in recognition of his camerawork, as well as two Polar Medals. He’s an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society and of the Royal Photographic Society.

Sir David Attenborough said: “Wildlife cameramen don’t come much more special than Doug Allan”.

Copies of Doug’s book Freeze Frame will be on sale, as well as his colour prints of polar bears, penguins and seals.

Doug Allan : Wild Images, Wild Life will be at the Buccleuch Centre, Langholm on October 7 and Eastgate Theatre, Peebles on October 20. Show starts at 7.30pm.

For more information visit www.buccleuchcentre.com or www.eastgatearts.com.