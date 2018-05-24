Calling all photographers to put nature in the frame

Photographers of all ages and experience are being invited to submit their entries to the Go Wild competition, which is supported by Scottish Canals and Scottish Wildlife Trust.

The competition, aimed at capturing images of wildlife on the National Cycle Network in Scotland, has been launched as part of Sustrans Scotland’s Greener Greenways project, which is part-funded by Scottish Natural Heritage, and aims to improve and enhance biodiversity on traffic-free sections of the Network that are home to a variety of animals and plant species.

Entrants will compete for a selection of prizes, including the opportunity to have their image displayed along the Union Canal, during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Sustrans Scotland Volunteers Coordinator, Laura White said: “We hope Go Wild will help encourage more people to get out by foot or bike to explore their local National Cycle Network routes and discover some of the wildlife on their doorstep.

“The National Cycle Network plays a vital role in supporting and promoting a wide variety of wildlife in Scotland and is a fantastic place for people to experience some of the rich biodiversity that Scotland has to offer.”

“We hope it will inspire more people to take part in our wildlife volunteering and record[ing], something that is vital to the future health of wildlife in Scotland.”

There are approximately 2,371 miles (3,815 km) of National Cycle Network routes in Scotland, including 644 miles of traffic-free routes which use a mix of railway path, canal towpath, forest road, shared-use path, segregated cycle lanes and re-determined rural footways.

It plays a vital role in helping people to travel by foot, bike or public transport for more every day journeys and can act as a green corridor for wildlife.

Nick Wright, People and Wildlife Manager, Scottish Wildlife Trust said: “This competition is a great way for encourage people to keep their eyes peeled for wildlife as they travel around the National Cycle Network.

We’re looking forward to seeing all the inspiring entries from the public later this year.”

Deadline for entries to the Go Wild competition is Monday, June 18 with winners being announced on Monday, July 17.

Visit www.sustrans.org.uk/scotphotocomp18 for more information.