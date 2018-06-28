A7 Art Space Gallery celebrates Independence Day

Described as one of the best ideas to come out of the USA, the establishment of National Parks has come to have worldwide significance.

Award winning watercolour painter Tina Holley, now based in Hawick, was artist in residence in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado in 2004 and the Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona in 2016.

She has also been a member of the panel of jurists for Rocky Mountain N.P. Artist in Residence programme.

Her new exhibition at the recently opened A7 Art Space Gallery in Hawick reflects on Tina’s time spent in her residencies and the significance of art to the American parks.

The Dunbar born naturalist and writer John Muir has been described as “father of the national parks” and was influential in working with artists to bring the natural wildernesses of the western states to the attention of the US administrations in the east.

To this day artists have an important role in the continuing work of the National Park Service in America.

Tina is known for her atmospheric paintings of landscapes, trees and water, her intensely detailed architectural studies, her meticulous brushwork and for the way in which she captures the mood of landscapes.

The exhibition runs from Independence Day, July 4 to July 15.

For more information visit www.tinaholley.com.

Charlotte Ashton plays the flute at Mellerstain

The next Borders Music and Arts Society concert at Mellerstain House, Gordon will be on July 5 when flautist Charlotte Ashton will be playing a varied programme of music including Bach, Handel and Widor.

Charlotte was recently appointed as Principal Flute of the BBC Sympohony Orchestra, and she will be playing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including Making Music’s Philip & Dorothy Green Award for Young Concert Artists, the Royal Academy’s Chris Taylor Flute Award and the Harold Craxton Memorial Trust Award.

Tickets are available from Isobel Lafferty on 01835 864153 and at www.bordersmusicandartssociety.co.uk.