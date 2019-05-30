Absolute show-stopper gig from Lauder’s one man band

Mike Whellans, Britain’s foremost one-man blues band, comes to the County Hotel in Selkirk on Friday, June 7.

Hailing from Lauder, Mike is widely known for his energised good-time blues and sizzling one-man-band performances.

He is one of the few artists who can sing and play guitar, drum kit and harmonica all at the same time and with great skill.

His beatbox vocal percussion is legendary and will make your jaw drop.

The blues are meant to make you blue, but with his honky-tonk swagger and boogie-woogie drive, this is the kind of blues to get you smiling from ear to ear.

Mike is a long-time fixture on the UK and international club, concert, TV, radio and festival circuit, as a solo performer, band leader and session musician. Born in the Borders, Mike was playing in local dance bands in his teens and by 1969 turned professional. In the early 1970s, Mike toured with Aly Bain, in the UK, Europe, USA, and Canada. He was also an early member of the Irish/Scottish line-up of The Boys of the Lough. In the 1980s and 1990s, Mike lived in Denmark and toured all over Scandinavia, Germany and the Low Countries, as well as working back home in the UK.

Think of Mike as “a Jimmy Reed or Willie Dixon transplanted from Lake Michigan to the shores of Loch Lomond” and you’re on the right track.

Described as “one of Scotland’s heroes” by Mike Harding, this one-man-blues-explosion is a veritable tour de force. ‘Best Act’ at Mettman Blues Week in 2008, he plays unashamedly good solid rocking 12-bar blues on 6 and 12-string guitars (both acoustic and electric) at eye-watering speed and blows those mouth-harps like an out of control express train. His boundless energy and outstanding musicianship wins everyone over.

Blues is the bedrock of his music and Mike is the real deal.

Lauder’s local hero is the most dynamic one-man blues band either side of the Forth delta, and across Europe. There may be only one guy on-stage, but close your eyes ...it’s the Mike Whellans Band!

Boogie on down to String Jam Club on June 7 and find out for yourself. Doors open 7.30pm. Tickets £12 are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk or in person from the County Hotel 01750 705000.