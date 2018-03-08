HOGG THE LIMELIGHT

Stuart Hogg will spearhead the Scotland attack as they take on Ireland on Sunday in Dublin.

The Hawick hero will earn his 59th international cap as head coach Gregor Townsend makes one change to the starting Scotland team for this Saturday’s NatWest 6 Nations Test against an unbeaten Ireland side at the Aviva Stadium (March 10, kick-off 2.15pm) – live on STV.

Back-to-back wins over France and England at BT Murrayfield have earned all but one of the starting XV the opportunity to take their home form on the road, with Glasgow Warriors wing Tommy Seymour an injury-enforced change to the back division, having failed to recover sufficiently from the back injury sustained in the national team’s Calcutta Cup win.

In-form Edinburgh Rugby back Blair Kinghorn will earn his first start for the national team on the wing in place of Seymour, with Glasgow Warriors wing Lee Jones taking his vacated place on the bench.

Townsend has made one further change to the replacements bench, with Glasgow Warriors hooker Fraser Brown – who featured in all but two Scotland Tests last year – returning from injury to replace Scott Lawson.

Townsend said: “We were delighted with the result against England and backing up our win against France with an improved performance.

“The intent we showed in attack and defence in the first half was very encouraging and we continued to work hard in the second-half.

“The effort that went into denying England a second try in the closing minutes was great to see.

“Our players had prepared very well for the challenge of taking on England and there has been a similar focus and commitment this week at training.

“There are a few areas of our game that we are working to improve and we are aware that we will have to be better if we are to beat a very good Ireland side in Dublin.”

Scotland team to play Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin

15. Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors) – 58 caps

14. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) – 1 cap

13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 14 caps

12. Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors) – 31 caps

11. Sean Maitland (Saracens) – 32 caps

10. Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors) – 35 caps

9. Greig Laidlaw VICE CAPTAIN (Clermont Auvergne) – 61 caps

1. Gordon Reid (London Irish) – 30 caps

2. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh Rugby) – 15 caps

3. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh Rugby) – 7 caps

4. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) – 21 caps

5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 41 caps

6. John Barclay CAPTAIN (Scarlets) – 69 caps

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) – 18 caps

8. Ryan Wilson VICE CAPTAIN (Glasgow Warriors) – 35 caps

Substitutes

16. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) – 29 caps

17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) – 6 caps

18. Willem Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) – 20 caps

19. Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors) – 34 caps

20. David Denton (Worcester Warriors) – 37 caps

21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 14 caps

22. Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors) – 2 caps

23. Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 7 caps