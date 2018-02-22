Hogg sets sights on Auld Enemy

Ex-Hawick ace Stuart Hogg reckons Scotland v England is the biggest game in world rugby.

The Glasgow Warriors and Scotland full-back told the Hawick News he was eagerly looking forward to Saturday’s NatWest 6 Nations clash at BT Murrayfield.

Stuart and other members of the Scottish squad were at Netherdale last Friday for a training session which was open to the public. Around 2000 fans turned up to watch the players being put through their paces and sign autographs afterwards. Playing to a crowd like that brought a sense of relaxation, said Stuart. “But, then again, flip that on its head and we apply a bit more pressure to ourselves as well, because we have a crowd to play in front of.

“I was excited to be back in the Borders and you can see what a success it has been.”

Looking ahead to Saturday, he said: “It’s good to get back out here, get the body moving again and start to get excited for this week. It’s a huge challenge for us and, for me, there is no bigger game in world rugby.”