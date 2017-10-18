Hawick hammered as agony just continues

Boroughmuir 60 Hawick 18

Hawick are left in dire sraights after Saturday’s demoralising 60-18 defeat to Boroughmuir led to the surprise stepping down of Darren Cunningham as head coach.

Saturday was Hawick’s seventh consecutive BT Premiership loss and leaves the Robbie Dyes seven points adrift of the relative safety of the relegation play-off place.

Following the defeat, Cunningham, who replaced Nikki Walker in June, met with club officials and on Sunday announced he would be stepping down as head coach with former Gala RFC boss George Graham taking over for the remainder of the season.

In what was titled a “must-win” from almost every member of the club, not much went right for the Greens Saturday.

Both Hawick and Boroughmuir have struggled in the early going of the 2017 Premiership season with a victory against a relegation rival going a long way in helping resurrect their respective campaigns.

Unfortunately for the Robbie Dyes, the game got out of hand pretty quickly with the result rarely in doubt.

The Greens retained a level of hope heading into the second half, trailing by just 13 points after tries from Bruce McNeil and Craig Hamilton, with Ali Weir adding two penalties and a conversion, but were unable to stop their determined hosts.

Boroughmuir enjoyed almost exclusive possession of the ball, and were able to systematically dismantle the Greens piece-by-piece, adding 29 unanswered points to their 31 first-half tally, earning just their second win of the season and keeping Hawick rooted to the bottom of the Premiership.

“I think we went there with not enough respect for what they [Boroughmuir] could do and they basically tore into us,” said Hawick’s Matt Carryer.

“We never got off the bus, it was a very disappointing result.

“Our defence was poor – and while they are not world beaters, we certainly made them look like ones. It wasn’t good enough overall.”

Carryer, the former Gala and Peebles hooker, conceded the performance was unbelievable given the importance of the game and admitted many of the players were left speechless in the changing rooms post-match.

“They knew how much the game meant in the overall league standings, It was a must-win for both sides and I think they just wanted it more than us,” added Carryer.

“We fell apart pretty quickly and easily, if i’m honest.

“Once they got a big lead we reverted back to a style of play that made it worse and basically forgot everything we had been working on in training.

In the changing rooms afterwards and the bus back there was a lot of hurt, it was not a great atmosphere.

“It was pretty silent for a long time until we all eventually started to talk about what went wrong and how we fix it.

“All the boys know everything is on our heads. The coaches can do only so much, we as players have to start playing better or this will continue.”

Meanwhile, the Hawick Force’s unbeaten BT National Reserve Division Two run came to an agonising end Friday night at Philliphaugh as Selkirk A secured a narrow 7-6 victory.