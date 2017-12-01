Hawick aim to take winning form into league action

League action returns this week following a lengthy lay-off in order to accomodate the national team’s Autumn Test schedule.

For Hawick, the current occupiers of bottom spot in the BT Premiership, their home fixture against highflyers Stirling County should hold slightly less fear than three weeks ago on the evidence of recent Border League and Scottish Cup victories.

“We needed to get a win to basically generate a little bit more confidence after losing for so long this season, it can become a habit but we have had two games [outside of league play] and we’ve won both of them,” said Hawick head coach, George Graham following last week’s win at Peebles.

“We are trying to get back into the habit of winning, which is vitally important for us heading into the next part of the season. We have won two games now and that’s all we can ask.”